Lely sponsors Holstein NI Activities Card

Holstein NI has announced that Lely Center Eglish is the new sponsor of its Activities Card.

The Lely Center Eglish franchise was established by Jim and Jenny Irwin in 2008 and has grown from strength-to-strength.

Company director Jim Irwin said: “We are pleased to be associated with Holstein Northern Ireland. Lely is the world leader in robotic technology, and we boast a dedicated sales and support team which operates a 24-hour emergency call out service throughout Northern Ireland and County Donegal.

“Robotic technology represents a new revolution in dairy farming, and the concept is rapidly growing on farms across Northern Ireland. Lely’s unrivalled product portfolio is aimed at reducing labour on busy farms, and includes the Astronaut A4 milking robot, Calm calf feeder, Discovery barn cleaner and the Juno forage pusher.”

Holstein NI’s 2017/18 Activities Card highlights important dates in the club’s annual calendar, including shows and sales, annual dinner and AGM.

The Activities Card, which will be posted to all Holstein NI members, also contains useful information such as the club’s office address, and the contact details of club office bearers.

Holstein NI Activities for 2017/18 include:

2017

Tuesday 10th October – Bull show and sale, sponsored by Wilson Agriculture, Kilrea Mart – show 11.00am, sale at noon.

Thursday 19th October – Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Masons Animal Feeds, Dungannon Farmers’s Mart – show 10.30am, sale at 11.30am.

Friday 27th October – Annual Dinner and Presentation of Awards, Royal Court Hotel, Portrush – 8pm.

Thursday 2nd November – 30th annual autumn bull show and sale, sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart – show 10.30am, sale at 11.30am.

Thursday 23rd November – Dungannon Dairy Sale sponsored Danske Bank, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart - show 10.30am, sale at 11.30am.

Tuesday 5th December – Bull show and sale, sponsored by United Feeds, Kilrea Mart – show 11.00am, sale at noon.

Tuesday 19th December – Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by AI Services (NI) Ltd, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart – show 10.30am, sale at 11.30am.

2018

Thursday 25th January – Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart– show 10.30am, sale at 11.30am.

Thursday 1st February – 28th annual spring bull show and sale, sponsored by Danske Bank, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart

Schedules for the pedigree bull sales at Dungannon and Kilrea can be downloaded from the club’s website. Alternatively contact Taaffe Auctions or HA McIlrath and Sons.

Watch press for further details of forthcoming events, or log on to the club’s website: www.holstein-ni.co.uk. Follow us on facebook.

Membership of Holstein NI costs £20 per annum, and anyone interested in joining the club should contact the Holstein NI office on tel: 028 8772 7728, office hours Monday to Friday 9am to 11am; or secretary John Martin on mobile 07711 041128.