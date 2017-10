Magheralin woman Libby Clarke has been awarded the 2017 Farming Life and Danske Bank ‘woman of excellence in agriculture’ award.

The award is sponsored by Creagh Concrete.

Libby, a mother of two and well known estate agent, is a cattle breeder and a member of the RUAS. She is heavily involved in the promotion of a number of breed societies.