Lightweight hoggets sell from 335 to 359p at Massereene

A tremendous entry of top quality hoggets on offer at Monday’s sales with a complete clearance prices remained firm with lightweights selling from 335 to 359p.

Heavies selling from 81 to 85 per head.

Prices: Aghalee producer 10 hoggets 22kg at 79 = 359p. Dromore producer 9 hoggets 22kg at 78 = 355p. Cookstown producer 16 hoggets 23kg at 80.50 = 350p. Dundrod producer 22 hoggets 23kg at 80 = 348p. Ballymena producer 22 hoggets 19.5kg at 67.50 = 346p. Randalstown producer 30 hoggets 23kg at 79 = 343p. Randalstown producer 11 hoggets 24kg at 81.50 = 340p. Antrim producer 50 hoggets 22.5kg at 76.50 = 340p. Ballinderry producer 20 hoggets 24.5kg at 83 = 339p. Glenavy producer 39 hoggets 23kg at 78 = 339p. Portaferry producer 33 hoggets 21kg at 71 = 338p. Randalstown producer 14 hoggets 23.5kg at 79.50 = 338p. Ballyclare producer 7 hoggets 24kg at 81 = 338p. Randalstown producer 12 hoggets 24.5kg at 82.4 = 50 = 337p. Crumlin Producer 10 hoggets 24.5kg at 82.50 = 337p. Randalstown producer 22 hoggets 24kg at 81 = 338p. Tobermore producer 7 hoggets 25kg at 84 = 336p. Carrickfergus producer 13 hoggets 22.5kg at 76 = 338p. Lurgan producer 45 hoggets 22.5kg at 76 = 338p. Dundrod producer 12 hoggets 24.5kg at 82 = 335p; Randalstown producer 19 hoggets 20kg at 67 = 335p. Ballymena producer 9 hoggets 23kg at 77 = 335p. Comber producer 33 hoggets 24kg at 80.50 = 335p.

Heavy hoggets: Newtownards producer 24 hoggets 26kg at 85. Magherafelt producer 30 hoggets 26kg at 84.50. Cookstown producer 42 hoggets 26kg at 83.50. Crumlin producer 25 hoggets 25.5kg at 84. Magherafelt producer 17 hoggets 25kg at 84. Crumlin producer 25 hoggets 25.5kg at 84. Magherafelt producer 27 hoggets 25kg at 84. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 26kg at 84. Dunloy producer 26 hoggets 27kg at 83.

In the cast ewe ring trade was similar to last week, Magherafelt producer 2 Texels at 86. Antrim producer single Texel at 86. Dungannon producer 17 Suffolks at 85. Lurgan producer 12 Texels at 84. Dundrod producer 13 Suffolks at 82. Newtownards producer 7 Texels at 81. Hillsborough producer Texel ram at 100. Ballymena producer Texel ram at 97. Ballinderry producer Suffolk ram at 92.