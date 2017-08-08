Limousin female sale at Hilltown

The N.I. Limousin Cattle Club are holding their Female Sale at Hilltown Mart, Rathfriland Road, Hilltown, Newry on Bank Holiday Monday 28 August 2017 at 7pm.

Over 50 entries have been received for the sale from the top Limousin pedigree herds in Northern Ireland. These include Fedney House, Laurelmount, Ashmara, Montagne, Millgate, Cooleykid, Maybouy, Carmorn, Lynderg and Aghadolgan.

The sale will include maiden heifers, in-calf heifers and cows with great bloodlines, from some of the top Limousin sires, including Elite Forever Brill, Goldies Hallmark, Lodge Hamlet, Ronick Hawk, Plumtree Fantastic, Ampertaine Foreman, Dinmore Goldcrest, Netherhall Jackpot and Lynderg Hero.

The service and footnotes show two of the in-calf- females, from good breeding lines, were AI’d to Elderberry Galahad in April this year and scanned in calf last month. Another female was AI’d to Lodge Hamlet in July. Also entered is Urbaine a great breeding French cow with twin heifer calves at foot Lynderg Nifty and Lynderg Norma sired by Lynderg Hero.

Catalogues providing details of all females entered will be available online at www.limousin.co.uk from 14 August or by contacting the Club Secretary, Shirley Fleming on 07881435042 or emailing nilimousincattleclub@gmail.com.