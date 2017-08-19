Limousin suckler herd competition

The NI Limousin Cattle Club is inviting Commercial herds using Limousin bulls and genetics to take part in their 2017 Suckler Herd Competition.

All herds must have either a pedigree Limousin bull or be predominantly using Limousin AI within their herds.

Judging the competition will be Keith Williamson, Benburb, who has enjoyed remarkable success this year with his February 2016 commercial black Limousin heifer Valentine, sired by NCBC bull Elite Forever Brill. Keith will judge herds entered for the competition prior to the upcoming suckler calf shows and sales to be held in late September and early October.

The club will award the top three competitors in the following two categories: Small Herd, up to 50, suckler cows and Large Herd, 50 plus suckler cows. There will also be first, second and third awards for the following categories: Best young heifer, best young bull, best group of calves and best stock bull. Prizes will be awarded at the club’s annual prize giving and dinner dance on Saturday, November 11, at the Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown.

This is a wonderful opportunity to highlight and reward these herds and organisers look forward to seeing some of the best local commercial Limousin herds across Northern Ireland.

Entry forms are available from the club secretary Shirley Fleming nilimousincattleclub@gmail.com or telephone 07881 435 042.

The entry fee will be £20 and entries will close on Saturday, September 2.