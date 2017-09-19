Lleyn sheep record an excellent trade at Ballymena

There was a strong demand across the board for Lleyn sheep at Ballymena Livestock Market with demand outstripping the supply.

There was 100% clearance on the shearling ewes with all female averages up on the year. A handful of rams that were not sold through the ring found buyers outside hence only three rams returned home unsold.

Barry Latimer with his top priced ram

The shearling ewes saw much demand with C & A Kennedy, Ballyclare topping the sale at £300/head with their third prize pen to George Kennedy, Larne. The first prize pen of five from N Johnston & Son, Portrush sold for £270/head to Barry Latimer, Trillick. Aubrey Bothwell, Maguiresbridge realised £245/head for the second prize pen, they sold to Joe McGee, Drogehda. James Coulter, Newtownards sold 89 to average £180 There was a mixture of both commercial and registered breeders looking to purchase hence many pens sold at £140 - £180 with the handful of pens selling for £190/head and over.

Demand for stronger tupping lambs was seen with less buyers for the smaller running lambs. Russell Millen of Coleraine topped the ewe lamb section when selling his 3rd prize pen of five for £152/head to Mary Gordon, Enniscrone. Next Aubrey Bothwell sold a pen of ten for £135/head to J Collins, Castlereagh. J & C Kennedy, Ballyclare sold a pen of five also for £135/head to A. Adair, Castledawson.

Barry Latimer, Trillick topped the prices in the rams with his third prize. He sold Girgadis Floozie sired by Incheoch Braemur for 1050gns to Aubrey Bothwell, Maguiresbridge. The Bothwell family then sold ‘Frazer’, sired by Southam Casper for 860gns to Dale Orr, Downpatrick. There were three rams sold for 850gns. The first was Girgadis Fizz Bomb from Barry Latimer. Again, sired by Incheoch Braemur he was purchased by Andrew Dodd, Sligo. C & A Kennedy, sold the next two. Mileview Ferrari by a Lluest ram to James & Justin Morgan, Newry. Mileview Frampton by the same sire sold to Hugh Montgomery, Portadown.

Averages

Judge John Morton, Penrith, Jayne and Catherine Kennedy with Crystalyx Cup for best Shearling Ram and Matthew Cunning, from Connons General merchants, Sponsor

Shearling ewes to £300 av. £174 (+12)

Ewe lambs to £152 av. £112 (+13)

Rams to 1050gns av. £578 (-38)

Top Prices

Russell Millen and son Finn selling their top priced pen of ewe lambs

Shearling Ewes: C & A Kennedy £300, N Johnston & Son £270, A Bothwell £245, J Coulter £195, J & C Kennedy £192, N Johnston & Son £190, A Bothwell £190 (x3), J Coulter £185 (x3), J & C Kennedy £182, J Coulter £182

Ewe Lambs: R Millen £152, A Bothwell £135, J & C Kennedy £135, J McKavanagh £132, J Coulter £132, B Latimer £132, R Millen £132, RE Edwards £130, R Millen £130 (x2)

Rams: B Latimer 1050gns, A Bothwell 860gns, B Latimer 850gns, C & A Kennedy 850gns (x2), J & C Kennedy 820gns, J & C Kennedy 780gns, C & A Kennedy 750gns, J & C Kennedy 750gns, RE Edwards 600gns, CB Quigley 550gns, A Bothwell 550gns

The N.I. Lleyn Breeders Club would like to thank Mr John Morton for travelling over from Penrith to judge the sale, to Connon General Merchants for their generous sponsorship and Crystalyx for providing the Cup for Champion Shearling Ram and the market for their efficient handling of the sale.