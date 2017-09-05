Lleyns announce new sponsor

Lleyn sheep breeders are pleased to announce that the sponsors for the Lleyn sheep show and sale being held on September 9 in Ballymena Livestock Market is to be local firm Connon General Merchants of Liminary Road, Ballymena.

Breeders are in an expectant mood as they look forward to the sale as all the signs they have had throughout the summer season have been positive.

There have been numerous enquiries to breeders who exhibited at the summer shows and at the NSA Sheep NI Event held in July.

At that event, the Lleyn Stand won first prize in the Best Sheep Stand Competition and in conversation with the judge, Permanent Secretary Noel Lavery he said he was looking for information, advice and examples of the specific breeds on their stands and felt the Lleyns had achieved this on their stand.

As well as information boards, the Lleyn breeders exhibited purebred ewes with lambs from Suffolk, Hampshire Down and Charollais terminal sires.

A good selection of stock will be present at the sale in Ballymena Market on Saturday, September 9.