Loanends vintage event and summer fete

Loanends Presbyterian Church is hosting its eighth annual vintage extravaganza and summer fete on Saturday, June 3, from noon.

Generously sponsored by Gray Agricultural Contracts, GK White Electrical Services and Ormonde Nesbitt Car Sales, the event is expected to attract a large number of vintage tractors, classic cars and motorcycles, as well as stationary engines.

The vintage vehicles will assemble in the church car park, off the Seven Mile Straight near Antrim, at noon.

Departing at 1pm, the tractor cavalcade will drive around country roads in the Roughfort, Sealstown, Aughnabrack and Ballyhill areas. The route will also include three farm lanes.

The vintage and classic cars will depart shortly after the tractors, and will take a scenic route around Antrim, through the grounds of the historic Shanes Castle Estate, Milltown Road, Greystone and Templepatrick.

The motorcycles will travel along the Old Clady Circuit – venue for the first Ulster Grand Prix in 1922 which started at the old Loanends School.

The entry fee is £10 per vehicle or motorbike, which includes a BBQ lunch for the driver.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Robert Wallace said: “Our vintage road run and summer fete is growing from strength-to-strength. Everyone is welcome, and it promises to be a fun-filled day for all members of the family, with proceeds going to church funds and a nominated charity.”

The summer fete will have a variety of stalls selling plants, home produce, crafts, ice cream and refreshments. Afternoon entertainment will include sideshows, a bucking bronco, birds of prey and a model aircraft display. Music will be provided by Dynamic Brass.

Mr Wallace added: “We are also hosting a pet show at 2.00pm and are urging younger visitors to bring their pets along to join the fun. Entry is free and there are lots of prizes in the various categories which include a pet fashion show. The pet show is kindly sponsored by Glenburn Veterinary Surgeons.”

Robin Bates from the Smithvale Dog Centre will be conducting a dog obedience demonstration.

Anyone interested in entering vintage tractors or stationary engines should contact Robert Wallace on mobile 07581 006781. Classic car enquiries should be directed to Norman White on mobile 07754 069593. For all motorcycle enquiries contact Ormonde Nesbitt on mobile 07973 924949.

Loanends Presbyterian Church is situated on the Seven Mile Straight, approximately six miles from Antrim town at BT29 4YX.