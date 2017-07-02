Local Jersey success at the RHS

This year’s Highland Show Jersey Champion was an animal owned by The Fleming family, John Henning and Keith Agnew.

This third calver Bluegrass Vindications Harp won the Jersey Championship for the second time at the Royal Highland Show having also won in 2016.

In addition to the Baroness Burton Challenge Cup she also won the coveted, circulating and very valuable Paisley Perpetual Gold Challenge Cup.

This cow is classified Excellent 93 (3yo) and is by Vindication CJCC and out of Bluegrass Barbers Harpist EX92.

She gave 8,686 kegs milk at 4.92% butterfat and 3.70% protein in 305 days during her second lactation and calved for the third time in February 2017.

Purchased for a UK record price at the Red Ribbon Sale in 2015 she has also been Jersey Champion for three consecutive years at U.K. Dairy Expo.