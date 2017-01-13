Local produce on the menu at World Host Training

Learning about the best of local produce was on the menu at a recent World Host Training programme for tourism and hospitality staff from across the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Organised in association with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Tourism NI, the training took place at the award winning Bushmills Inn as part of an ongoing programme of events to mark the NI Year of Food and Drink.

The Causeway Coast and Glens has a fabulous reputation for its food and drink and this was celebrated on the day.

Course trainer and local food ambassador Wendy Gallagher said: “I am a proud Food Ambassador for the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council area, which drove me to develop my food and drink tour business - Causeway Coast Foodie Tours. I look forward to showcasing the world-class food and drink produce available within the region.”

Wendy’s knowledge and supply of delicious local food and drink samples were enjoyed by participants as they developed the skills they need to become food ambassadors.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Tourism Development Officer Zoe Bratton said: “We were delighted with the response to this World Host Food Ambassador Training course. It is a true example of how those involved with the tourism and hospitality sector are passionate about learning and selling the stories of the fabulous food and drink produce we have in our destination and right across Northern Ireland.”

Building on this success, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council plan to run the course again in the New Year.

