Lord Donald Curry announced as keynote speaker for George Scott Robertson Memorial Lecture 2017

The Curry Report entitled “Farming and Food – A Sustainable Future”, published in January 2002, set out a clear direction for agricultural policy in the United Kingdom over the last fifteen years.

The report was produced by the Policy Commission on the Future of Farming and Food under Lord Curry’s chairmanship.

As keynote speaker for the 2017 George Scott Robertson Memorial Lecture, Lord Donald Curry of Kirkharle will reflect on the original report and its recommendations. He will also outline his vision for the agri-food industry in the UK over the next decade and highlight opportunities for the Northern Ireland agri-food industry.

Lord Curry is a Northumberland farmer who was knighted in 2011 and has been Chairman of the Meat and Livestock Commission and NFU Mutual. He became a crossbench life peer in 2011 and has been Chairman of the Prince’s Countryside Fund charity since 2015. Lord Curry has made an outstanding contribution to British farming and is renowned for his ability to find solutions to complex problems.

The George Scott Robertson Memorial Lecture, hosted by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) in association with Queen’s University Belfast (QUB), the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) was initiated in 1951 to perpetuate the memory of Dr George Scott Robertson who played a prominent part in promoting agricultural progress in Northern Ireland from 1921-1948.

This year’s lecture will be held in the Riddel Hall, Queen’s University, Stranmillis Road, Belfast on Thursday 16 November, with light refreshments from 5.30pm and formal proceedings from 6.30-8pm.

Admission is free, but advance booking is required – Visit www.afbini.gov.uk or telephone 028 9025 5636 for more information.