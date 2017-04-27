Lough Neagh connections are made at Ballyronan

A 100 strong delegation from the local community and broadcasters, musicians, historians, archaeologists, conservationists and academics attended the first one day symposium “Lough Neagh Connections“ with guest speaker, television broadcaster, Joe Mahon.

The event was organised by Lough Neagh Landscape Partnership to officially launch the Heritage Lottery Fund Landscape Partnership programme and explore knowledge sharing and collaboration.

The event took place at the Marina Centre on the shores of Lough Neagh at Ballyronan and delegates discussed past lough shore connections, rekindled old relationships and indeed built new ones which will be further developed among the groups represented moving forward while enjoying samples of Lough Neagh Eel – the local delicacy which connects many of the communities around the lough shore.

Lough Neagh Partnership’s Heritage Lottery funded programme which has received a £2.49 million grant, is working in collaboration with all the lough shore councils, government departments, environmental organisations, universities and the community sector. Lough Neagh Landscape Partnership is focused on creating and developing connections, working together and sharing knowledge and resources, as was the story of the lough shore communities of old. The Landscape Partnership will have a particular focus on engaging stakeholders through projects that will benefit the natural, built and cultural heritage of the Lough.