Lurgan Show proves a belter for the Blues

On Saturday 3rd June 2017, Lurgan Show held its 105th annual event in the beautiful surroundings of Lurgan Park, where the Blue Texel breed turned out to be one of the biggest sheep sections on display.

This is the second year in which Lurgan Show has ran catalogued classes for Blue Texels and they have proved to be popular attracting breeders from as far as counties Fermanagh and Tyrone.

"Cleenagh Angel Eyes", Supreme Blue Texel Champion at Lurgan Show, bred by A & C Richardson, with judges M & J Wright. � Nathan Hylands Photography.

As the sun shone, the Blues were judged by father and son, Marshall and Johnathan Wright. After all individual classes were judged they chose “Cleenagh Angel Eyes” as their supreme champion, closely followed behind by “Orchard Apple Jack” in reserve.

Angel Eyes is a stylish shearling ewe homebred by Adrian and Clive Richardson of Maguiresbridge. Described by her breeders as having “super width each side of her tail”, she also stood out in the interbreed sheep championship line- up sponsored by First Trust Bank, where she came away with Overall Reserve Champion.

Apple Jack, a shearling ram bred by S and J Redmond, Loughgall has been used to the show ring as a lamb picking up several first prizes at other shows across NI. Bred by a Cleenagh sire, he has shown to have a great depth of muscle. He’ll be offered for sale in Dungannon Mart on bank holiday Monday in August.

Lurgan Show looks forward to holding Blue Texel sheep classes again next year, in 2018. The Blue Texel Sheep Society NI Dungannon sale catalogues will be available closer to the time. Information can be found at www.blue-texel-sheep.com

Results:

Blue Texel Champion: Adrian and Clive Richardson.

Reserve: S and J Redmond.

Ram, any age – 1, and 2, S and J Redmond.

Shearling ram – 1, S and J Redmond; 2, A and J Carson; 3, S and J Redmond.

Ewe, any age – 1, and 2, S and J Redmond; 3, A and J Carson.

Shearling ewe – 1, and 2, Adrian and Clive Richardson; 3, Drew Cowan

Ram lamb – 1, Adrian and Clive Richardson. 2, S and J Redmond; 3, A and J Carson.

Ewe lamb – 1, Adrian and Clive Richardson; 2, A and J Carson; 3, Adrian and Clive Richardson.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Adrian and Clive Richardson; 2, S and J Redmond; 3, Drew Cowan.

Group of three – 1, Adrian and Clive Richardson; 2, SJ Redmond; 3, A and J Carson.