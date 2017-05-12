Lurgan Show welcomes main sponsor with annual launch

Lurgan Show Society held the annual sponsors’ reception and show launch at the Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre.

This year, all roads will lead to Lurgan Park for the annual Lurgan Show being held on Saturday 3rd June where thousands are expected for a promising fun day out for all the family, where there is really something for everyone.

Liam McCarthy of main sponsor ABP Food Group addressing the audience

With just five weeks to show day, already a large number of exhibitors have booked and the space in the craft village marquee is rapidly filling up.

The guest speakers at the recent show launch night included 2017 main sponsor, Mr Liam McCarthy of ABP Food Group, Lurgan, and the Lord Mayor of ACBC Council Garath Keating. In addition show secretary Michele Doran and chairperson Winston Humphries also contributed.

The guest speakers provided plenty of food for thought, with a real acknowledgement concerning the contribution of Lurgan Show to the local economy, with this emphasised by main sponsor and local employer, Mr Liam McCarthy of ABP Food Group, Lurgan.

The volunteering ethos associated with the show and the array of livestock and other exhibits which the show attracts year after year was commented on by the Lord Mayor Garath Keating.

Show sponsors ABP Food Group, Lurgan pictured with equestrian section representatives

Again the show has a very enthusiastic show committee working hard in the background to ensure a successful 105th show.

Thanks must be extended to the generosity and sponsorship of the entire community and businesses whose support enables the successful organisation of the show and provision of prizes to exhibitors in all classes.

The show is especially indebted to their main sponsor, ABP Food Group, Lurgan and the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council who have provided valuable financial input to support this year’s show.

To all sponsors who faithfully support the show year on year – your financial contribution is very much appreciated.

Main show sponsor ABP Food Group represenatives pictured with show officials and local councillors

SHOW ATTRACTIONS

Lurgan Show will have a number of new attractions this year and a slightly revamped layout. Amongst other things there’ll be the ever popular pet show, children’s entertainers, archery, miniature pony rides, traditional crafts and skills, dog agility displays, archery and vintage vehicles. There will also be back by popular demand, a cookery demonstration being held on the cricket lawn.

So there’ll be plenty for all the family to choose from to ensure an enjoyable day out.

EQUESTRIAN SECTION

Lord Mayor Gareth Keating addressing the audience

Lurgan Show continues to attract large numbers of horses, ranging from miniature to horses with classes and qualifiers throughout the day. Pennie Bunting, horse secretary, will be endeavouring to do all to ensure that a great display of classes will be running all day in an expanding equestrian section.

The show society are pleased to be able to offer for 2017, pony jumping classes being offered and supported by the Killultagh Pony Club. These classes will be hosted on the hill overlooking the magnificent park and lake.

In addition and a change to the show layout, all driving classes will be occurring on the lawns adjacent to the Jubilee Fountain and accessed via the Windsor Avenue entrance. Contact Margaret for further details on 028 9266 5893.

The equestrian schedule is now available and all entries, with the exception of the donkey classes, must be with the equestrian secretary on or before before Saturday 20th May.

Contact: Pennie on 07769903187.

CATTLE SECTION

Some time to relax and discuss 2017 show plans with John Henning, Winston Humphries, Ann Humphries, Philip Doran and Michele Doran

The show committee look forward to an increased entry in the cattle section this year, building on the excellent turnout in all breeds over the past few years.

The cattle section will offer some 101 classes in 2017. Judges will be travelling from across the British Isles.

Classes will also once again be offered for the British Blue breed, with judge Alan Cleland. Mr Andrew Sheppy from Bristol and renowned traditional and native breeds expert and trustee of the conservation Cobthorn Trust will be judging the broad range of native and traditional breed classes.

Lurgan Show has for many decades offered showing classes to traditional and native breeds and this section is once again to prove popular this year.

Once again, many qualifiers are on offer including the Minsups Charolais Championship, the McLarnons Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship 2017, the Linden Foods/NISA Pedigree Beef Heifer Championship, the Bank of Ireland/NISA Junior Bull Championship, the Bank of Ireland Blonde Calf Championship, the Oddball Enginneering Blonde Champion of Champion qualifier and a points show for the British Simmental Competition. The Northern Ireland Holstein Breeders Club will be offering an award for the Champion Female pedigree Holstein. In addition, a number of sponsors will be supporting the prize fund including ABP Food Group, Lurgan, McLarnon Feeds, Genus, Kilco Dairy Hygiene, Woodside Farm and Mr and Mrs D Riley.

Contact: Sandra on 07855020670.

SHEEP SECTION

Lurgan Show has consistently had around 350-400 sheep entries for many years now and for the 2017 show they will continue to have a class for any other breed of sheep alongside the 14 different sheep breeds in 105 classes, judged during recent shows.

For 2017 organisers are delighted to have the ABP Food Group, Lurgan continue to sponsor the sheep classes in addition to R J Lyness Feeds and Natural Nutrition Ltd. Qualifiers for the Danske Bank/NISA Sheep Championship 2017, The Clogher Valley NI Continental Sheep final qualifier, the Cydectin young handlers sheep qualifier and a points show for the Volac NI Texel Show Flock championships, Rouge Show Flock of the Year. The Charollais Sheep Society will also be offering a Society Rosette to the overall Charolais Champion.

In addition, classes will again be held for the Blue Texel with judge Mr Marshall Wright confirmed to attend. Judges will be travelling from Limerick, Monaghan, Fermanagh and Banbridge.

Contact: Colin on 07729273772.

GOAT SECTION

This year sees two goat sections and judging arenas planned to be held. Some 12 classes will be available for entry in the goat section, both in pedigree and non pedigree classes with some silverware up for grabs.

Separate showing classes will also be held for Pygmy Goats and full details are available from the prize schedule. Lurgan Show also wish to record thanks to Championship prize fund sponsor Mrs M Bloomer MBE & the NI Pygmy Goat Club for generous sponsorship towards the Champion and Reserve Champion Pygmy prize fund. Judges Mr Seamus McLoughlin, Donegal, and Mr Robert Winter, Loughgall, will be adjudicating on show day.

Contact: John on 07855007746.

POULTRY SECTION

This year the poultry section will have 112 classes for judges Mr Neal Adams and Mr Ryan Liggett to officiate over.

This section offers classes for waterfowl, rare breed, hard feather, soft feather and true Bantams. Junior exhibiting classes are also held to offer the younger breeders a chance to compete.

Classes for eggs – hen, goose and duck are also available and exhibited within the home industries section. The poultry section are indebted to all sponsors for supporting this section.

Contact: Pauline on 07751837218.

TRADE STANDS

Space is currently filling up fast for the craft marquee and a limited number of open air trading pitches are still available.

For details of trading space, contact: Michele on 07732172214 or michele.doran@btinternet.com.

HOME INDUSTRIES AND SCHOOLS

The home industries section of the show is always very popular with 340 classes for craft, painting, handwriting, miniature gardens, photography, baking, preserves, eggs, honey and floral exhibits.

Last year there were over 4,000 entries and the show society look forward to increasing numbers of exhibits in 2017. Sponsors of this section for 2017 include Craigavon Office Supplies, Ballydougan Pottery, High Street Harvest, Kosy Bakery, I and J Bouquets, McKerr Home and Garden, Mrs Sew N Sew, Pins & Needles, Prestige Pictures, The Cotton Shed, Wool Box and the Yarn Barn. Contact: Mary on 07575636540.

VINTAGE VEHICLES

Vintage and customised vehicles are especially welcome at Lurgan Show, with all vehicles entering the show grounds via the Windsor Avenue entrance. Each exhibitor will receive a specially commissioned Lurgan Show 2017 mug which this year will feature a Ford tractor to coincide with the century of the Fordson/Ford make. Again a special welcome to owners of this make of vehicle whether tractor or car will be especially welcome. Entry is taken on the field at £5 per vehicle.

Contact: John on 07855007746.

The show society gratefully acknowledge the financial assistance given by all the sponsors who have provided special prize money and are deeply indebted to these faithful supporters.

A full list of sponsors is available on the show website or can be obtained from the show secretary.

Check out the show website for further information regarding schedules, entry forms and closing dates at www.lurganshow.co.uk or e-mail info@lurganshow.co.uk or contact show secretary Michele on 07732172214. Calls only after 5pm.

The deadline for entries is Saturday 20th May 2017.

Winston Humphries, Lord Mayor Gareth Keating, Michele Doran and Carla Lockhart MLA

Show stalwarts John and Fiona Cromie pictured with home industries and show officials at the 2017 show launch

Home industries representatives attending 2017 show launch with secretary Mary Savage (centre)

Cattle section representatives pictured with sponsors