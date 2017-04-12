M&S return as Platinum sponsor to Balmoral Show

The RUAS has confirmed that M&S are returning to Balmoral Show as platinum sponsors as they continue to show their dedication to the Show and wider agri-food industry.

M&S are sponsors of Aberdeen Angus classes, Beef Junior Champion of Champions, Beef Young Handlers and Beef Pairs Championships.

Ryan Lemon, M&S Head of Region for Northern Ireland said: “Marks & Spencer is a long-standing sponsor and trade exhibitor at Balmoral Show and we’re proud to once again be supporting as a Platinum sponsor in 2017, the year we celebrate 50 years of trading in Northern Ireland.

“We will be sponsoring a selection of the beef livestock classes and look forward to welcoming many of our local producers to the cattle lawns at Balmoral Park. Our 15-year relationship with the Show provides us with an ideal platform to communicate our strong commitment to the agri-food sector and to build and strengthen relationships with farmers and food producers.

“Sustainability is critical to the agricultural industry and through our Farming for the Future programme, we aim to deliver best quality, improved technical efficiency, reduced environmental impact, high standards of animal welfare. As part of this, we will again be celebrating best practice through our annual Farming for the Future awards, inspiring the farming industry and engaging with our customers.”

Balmoral Show in association with Ulster Bank runs from 10th-13th May. To keep up to date check out our website www.balmoralshow.co.uk, Facebook: Balmoral Show and Twitter: @balmoralshow.