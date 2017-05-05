Machinery sale proves a big hit

Another terrific machinery sale was held at Ballymena Livestock market on Saturday, 22nd April with just under 1000 lots going under the hammer.

With again four auctioneers selling at the one time farmers and machinery dealers came from north and south of the province to buy and sell their items.

Summer is fast approaching in the farming calendar and this was the perfect sale to sell or buy those items needed for silage time!

Topping the sale was a harvester selling to £5200, Grain/silage trailer £4050, Claas 30ft Rake £3400, Ivor Williams Sheep Trailer, £2700, Claas mower with grouper £2200, Bale trailer £2150, Blue Low Loader £2050, JD Mower £2050, Nugent Cattle Trailer £2000, Slurry Tanker £1950, Pushoff Buckrake for Handler £1900, Pottinger Mexvu Harvester £1800, Silage Trailer £1800, Cattle Trailer £1800, Dung spreader £1800, JF Mower £1650, Cattle Trailer £1600, Power Harrow £1600, Flatbed Trailer £1580, Cattle Trailer £1550, JF Mower £1550, Slurry Pump £1520, Megamix Slurry pump £1450, Builders Trailer £1450, Rotavator £1450.

The inside items also sold very well with the sale topping at £1050 for a Quad, Honda £900, Ride on Lawnmower £305, 10 ton Jack £300 and other various small miscellaneous items selling to £235, £170, £140, £120.

The next machinery sale will be held on Saturday, 17th June on the Market premises. Items can be brought into the market yard the week leading up to the sale.

For more information or to advertise items please contact the mart office on Tel: 028 25 633470.