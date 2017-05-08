Maghera Agri-show and Country Fayre 2017 set to change venues

The officers and members of Maghera Agri-Show and Country Fayre are pleased to announce a major sponsor for their second annual show this year on August 5 to be held in the Show Field on the Mullagh Road Maghera, by kind permission of the Presbyterian Church and William Paul.

The change of venue has been prompted by the expansion of the show this year to include an additional 80 classes for Horses, Ponies and Sheep and also the interest shown by the Agri-Businesses from throughout the Province. The Home Produce, Arts and Crafts and Photography sections have been revamped to suit everyone who is interested in displaying their produce at the show.

Cunningham Covers Maghera and Naas Co Kildare have kindly offered to sponsor the prize fund in support of the Equestrian Section of the show. Organisers are delighted to have Cunningham Covers on board this year and it is comforting to know that Gordon and his team have the vision and understanding that an Agriculture Show and Country Fayre is necessary and essential for the town.

A highlight of the show this year is the Open Championship and Novice Working Hunter Horse Classes carrying a prize fund of £1,000 and a perpetual Trophy to the overall champion Working Hunter. The introduction of the Sheep section at the request of a number of the local sheep breeders was added to the schedule, this section is very kindly sponsored by

The Northern Co-op, Swatragh. A range of weight classes for Mares, Foals and Riding Horses together with a number of Pony classes for the young riders is scheduled to take place.

The Clydesdale Horse Section featuring a Riding class is always a spectacular sight for the visitors. All Equestrian Sections have with them very inviting prize money for the class winners. The vintage section again this year will be much bigger with a prize fund of £100 for the most original exhibit.

A variety of trade stalls have already booked their places all of whom are making a return visit having enjoyed their time last year.

Organisers invite all types of businesses to come along and use the show as a marketing platform for their product. Once again, they thank all the volunteers who helped make the show a success last year. Please come along this year and be part of the team. They also appreciated all the financial support from the sponsors in 2016 and trust that they will return again this year.

The show will be a fun day out for all the family with lots of entertainment and interests for the children and parents alike, so please come along and support on the day and help build on the success of the 2016 show.

Further details are available by contacting the Secretary Carol Collier on 028 79549835 or 075 68548752 or James Armour (snr) 028 79549835, 00353876954944. Schedules will be available to download from our website www.maghera-heritage.org and available on facebook page, Maghera Agri Show 2017 or drop into the Heritage Centre at 17 Coleraine Road.