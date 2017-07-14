Magherafelt winner of Harper Adams Elanco Scholarship

Rebecca Rainey whose parents farm on Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, Magherafelt, is the winner of the 2017 Elanco scholarship at Harper Adams University.

Rebecca’s farm home farm experience is with commercial suckler cattle and with sheep, including a small flock of pedigree Texels. She has a specific interest in animal breeding.

Rebecca gained A Levels in Environmental Technology, Biology and Geography at Magherafelt High School before she joined the BSc(Hons) Animal Science degree course at Harper Adams last September.

Congratulating Rebecca on her success are Stephen Elder, Principal of Magherafelt High School, and Basil Bayne (right,) Student Support Co-ordinator NI, Harper Adams in Ireland.