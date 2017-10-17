Majority of customers restored to power after Storm Ophelia

Over 50,000 customers have been restored to power following the impact of Storm Ophelia.

Severe gales, with gusts of up to 70mph, swept across Northern Ireland during the night, bring trees and branches across lines and breaking poles.

The worst affected areas remain the South East.

NIE Networks emergency crews are replacing broken poles, clearing trees and branches and replacing and reconnecting overhead powerlines as part of the widespread effort to restore power.

Julia Carson, NIE Networks Communications Manager reminded customers to contact NIE Networks if their power is disrupted. “We would like to remind customers that if they do lose electricity supplies they should report the fault online at nienetworks.co.uk or call our Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.

"Put safety first and if you do see any trees down across powerlines or broken electricity poles, keep away and call NIE Networks immediately.

“Keep an eye on Twitter @NIElectricity and facebook nienetworks for further updates.”