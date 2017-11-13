Making farming easier at Fane Valley Stores, Claudy

Fane Valley Stores is a major retail distributor of animal health and farm supplies with fifteen retail stores servicing the local and rural communities across the province. Claudy is the latest location to be added to the Fane Valley Stores network.

During August 2017, Fane Valley Stores acquired the Deeny family business with the intention of building upon the excellent service provided by John and Patricia Deeny. Customers of the Claudy store can now avail of a “While you Wait” service for the printing of new and replacement cattle tags and sheep tags.

Paul Kelly and newly appointed Alex McLoughlin from Fane Valley Stores, Claudy

Having recently installed a state-of-the-art tag marking machine at the Claudy outlet, customers calling at the store can now avail of Allflex, Caisley and Ritchey cattle tags along with Ritchey Snapp tags that can be printed on site.

To ensure customers receive a quick and efficient service, Fane Valley Stores have appointed Alex McLoughlin to join the existing team in Claudy. Alex brings considerable experience to the role as she previously worked with Ritchey Tags in Coleraine for the past six years and is expertly trained in all matters relating to the ordering and production of livestock identification products.

Following her recent appointment, Alex commented: “Fane Valley Stores are a market leader in livestock identification in Northern Ireland using trusted cattle tag brands such as Allflex, Caisley and Ritchey.

“I am proud and excited to join the business as they celebrate a decade of supplying livestock identification and look forward to getting to know our Claudy store customers.”

Paul Kelly, a long-time staff member in the Claudy store, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Alex to the team in Claudy and are proud to now offer our customers in the North West a “While You Wait” tag printing service. We feel this is a great addition to our store and further enhances the service that we can offer to our esteemed customers. Fane Valley has worked hard to make the tag ordering process as quick and simple as possible.

“Our customers can place an order for tags instore or over the phone and then collect at their earliest convenience. If they need a tag in a hurry for example when going to the mart or have an inspection, we can also print their tag while they wait.”

Paul added: “Following the closure of Ritchey in Coleraine, Fane Valley is the only official supplier in the UK still providing the Ritchey Dalesman replacement tag, this is the original Ritchey tag and is greatly favoured by many farmers throughout Northern Ireland. We can print these instore for customers while they wait along with the Allflex and Caisley brands.”

To celebrate a decade of livestock identification, Fane Valley Stores will be offering 10% off all new cattle and replacement tags for the month of November. For a chance to win 50 New BVD tags check out the Fane Valley Stores Facebook page.

To find out more information on the range of tags available at Fane Valley Claudy or to avail of their 10% discount for new and replacement cattle tags in November drop in store or call 028 7133 8229.