Man seriously injured at Arrabawn co-op facility

A worker was seriously injured in an accident at the Arrabawn Co-Op in Nenagh last night (Friday).

A spokesperson confirmed the accident took place at the co-op’s main production facility at 7.40pm.

The spokesperson added: “He was treated immediately by our on-site trained first aid representative. Paramadics attended the scene shortly afterwards and he was transferred to Cork University Hospital last evening.”

The spokesperson said their thoughts first and foremost are with the injured staff member and his family.

“We remain in constant contact with his family with regard to his condition and offer our support to them in any way we can provide it.

“We are reviewing circumstances surrounding the accident and will cooperate with representatives of the Health and Safety Authority in their formal investigation, which commences today, into the incident,” the spokesperson added.