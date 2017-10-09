Manitou New Ag range only available at Northern Lift Trucks

Northern Lift Trucks, in association with Manitou, have recently launched a new range of Telescopic Handlers dedicated to the agricultural sector.

This “NewAg” range provides a response to the current and future requirements of farmers and was designed for comfort, performance and efficiency.

The Manitou group have worked for almost five years to complete this range which complies with the Euro Stage IV engine standards and fits perfectly within Manitou’s Reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Programme. With lift capacities ranging from 3–4t, and lift heights from 6-9m, the range has 12 models with three levels of specification ensuring something for everyone.

When you buy a machine from Northern Lift trucks we guarantee you will be receiving over 30 years’ experience in fast and efficient product support. We offer fixed price servicing to provide that added peace of mind. Whether it is for the next year or the full life of the machine, we strive to reduce the financial impact of on-going maintenance.

If the NewAg range sounds like the perfect machine for you call the Northern Lift Trucks Agri Sales Team – Sam Snoddy 07841 926257 or Richard Sloan 07712 867382.