Manor Farm Chicken scoops top award at The National Q Mark Awards

Manor Farm, the largest chicken company in the Republic of Ireland based in Shercock, Co Cavan and managed by the same Carton family since 1775, has been named Best Quality Certified Poultry Plant in Ireland and overall National Winner in Hygiene and Food Safety at the National Q Mark Awards.

Their nomination put them in the top 6.75% of all audits completed by the EIQA on the island of Ireland and this win means they are at the very top of the Q for highest standards of quality and excellence.

Irene Collins, managing director of EIQA, is pictured with the team from Manor Farm who won the overall National Award for Best Hygiene and Food Safety at the National Q Mark Awards at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin 4. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

At the beginning of the night, Justin Carton – part of the eight generation of the family managing the company was recognised as a remarkable unsung hero.

Manor Farm was then the winner of the Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety - Manufacturing and as a category winner went into the final with 15 other category winners and came out on top as overall national winner for the Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety for the first time since 2008.

A Manor Farm hat trick on the night.

After the awards in the Clayton Hotel managing director of Manor Farm, Vincent Carton said: “Manor Farm is proud to be the recipient of this Q Mark award as it underlines our commitment for high quality standards within the Irish poultry processing industry and recognises the company’s commitment to quality and hygiene at all levels.”

Known as The Oscars of Business Excellence, The Q Mark Award is the highest accolade an Irish business can achieve, given both the intense competition and the exacting standards required.

Speaking at this year’s awards Irene Collins, managing director of EIQA, said: “Constant delivery of exceptionally high operating standards has taken Vincent, Justin, the team to the top of the Q. Their commitment to high standards of team training and customer satisfaction is recognised throughout the plant. A brilliant result for a brilliant team.”

Manor Farm employs over 850 people and has been members of the EIQA programme for over 20 years.

Manor Farm strives for top quality for all their Irish retailers, distributors and exports.

The company prides itself on being an innovator within the poultry industry, constantly researching and benchmarking against its competitors both in Ireland and abroad.

This award is a testimony to the whole company and the teamwork generated throughout.

There are many behind the scenes who go unrecognised for their hard work but without them, this great award could not be achieved.

Over 500 people representing 135 companies attended the glitzy, black-tie ceremony in competition for one of only 26 awards presented. The Master of Ceremonies was Chicago based keynote speaker, author and business humourist Conor Cunneen, Irishman Speaks.

Funds raised on the night for Debra Ireland were much appreciated and celebrations went on into the early hours with live music from The Swing Cats.

EIQA (Excellence Ireland Quality Association) has been the Irish National Quality Association since 1969.

They currently audit the operating standards of thousands of organisations and businesses both in Ireland and Internationally.

EIQA is known as the ‘Guardian’ of The Q Mark suite of standards which includes: The Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety, The Q Mark for Quality Management Systems, The Q Mark for Nursing Homes, The Q Mark for Leisure Centre’s, The Q Mark for Accessibility (ABLE) and The Q Mark for Environmental Awareness (The Green Q).