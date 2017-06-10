Manual handling involves using your own body to lift, move or support a load. However, if carried out incorrectly or repetitively, it can leave you exposed to significant injuries.

Manual handling is one of the most common causes of injury at work. It is responsible for more than a third of all workplace injuries, including musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs), such as upper and lower limb pain/disorders, joint and repetitive strain injuries.

Manual handling injuries can happen in any workplace, including farms and building sites, factories, offices, warehouses, hospitals, and whilst making deliveries. Heavy manual labour, awkward postures, manual materials handling and previous or existing injuries are all risk factors in developing MSDs.

The Manual Handling Operations Regulations 1992 (MHOR) require employers to manage the risks to their employees. They must ensure staff avoid hazardous manual handling operations so far as is reasonably practicable.

To ensure safe lifting practices, Lantra offers quality training in the use of manual handling - specifically the Lantra Awards Technical Award in Manual Handling Awareness course. This half day training course teaches the practical knowledge needed to understand the risks involved with manual handling, as well as promoting safer lifting in the workplace. On completion of the course, candidates will be aware of the principles of safe lifting, be aware of the parts of the body that are at risk of injury due to poor handling techniques, understand common injuries and how they occur, and be able to recognise the risks of manual handling and how to help reduce them in the workplace.

To find out more or find a Lantra Awards provider offering this training, visit www.lantra.co.uk/CourseFinder, or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.