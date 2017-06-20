Masons ‘Star of the Future’ winners

Armagh show played host to one of the most eagerly anticipated championships in the show calendar.

Masons ‘Star of the Future’ heifer contest drew in a good entry of pedigree dairy female calves from across the country.

The man with the unenviable task of choosing a winner from the high quality entries was Johnny Lochhead from the notable Kedar Brown Swiss herd in Scotland.

After much deliberation he picked the November born heifer of Norman and James Morton as the winner of the class. Portvale Beemer Babe is the daughter of Portvale Affirmed Robin an EX92-4E cow and has 16 generations of VG and EX behind her. This heifer was purchased at a recent reduction sale in Emyvale, Co.Monaghan.

Johnny’s second choice was Derrymore Appolo Red. This is a home bred animal from the herd of Noel and Pauline McCorry and Sons. This heifer is a September born daughter of Derrymore Carmano Naomi.

The third place animal came from the same yard as the champion.

Norman and James Morton and family of Masons Star of the Future Class at the Armagh Show with judge Johnny Lochhead and Michael Copeland and Iain Dudgeon from Mansons at Armagh Show on Saturday

This was another November born heifer from Norman and James Morton, Portvale Brewmaster Virtue. This is a daughter of Portvale Ignite Virtue (VG86).

The competition was strong and Mason’s would like to thank all exhibitors who take time and effort to make this event the success that it was.

They look forward to seeing how these heifers progress and perform in their herds in the years to come.