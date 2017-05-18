Massey Ferguson is recovered after help from public

A Massey Ferguson tractor stolen earlier this week in Omagh has been located.

Police say the 6270 model, which was stolen from premises in the Deverney Road area, was found following information from the public.

Constable Adam Gilpin said: “We would to thank the public for their responding to our media appeal and assisting in the recovery of this vehicle.

“We remain fully committed to reducing all types of crime, including rural and agricultural crime and are grateful for assistance from the public in doing so.”