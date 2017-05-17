Massey Ferguson stolen in Omagh

Police are investigating a report of the theft of this Massey Ferguson 6270 tractor from premises in the Deverney Road area of Omagh.

Constable Adam Gilpin said it is thought it was taken sometime between 10.30pm on Thursday, May 11th, and 8am the following morning (May 12th).

He added: “If you think you can help us with our enquiries please call the 101 number quoting reference number 305 of 12.5.17. Alternatively information can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”