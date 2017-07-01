Matchett family lands supreme championship

The annual All-Ireland Aberdeen-Angus championships, sponsored by Univet, took place at the Newry Show last weekend.

More than 80 entries were catalogued with the very best stock, north and south of the border exhibiting on the day making it one of the few truly all-Ireland competitions on the entire showing calendar.

The overall supreme championship went to S&S Matchett, Portadown, Co. Armagh with the senior stock bull, Cheeklaw Emlyn P480. This three year old bull is sired by Cardona Proud Punch L752 is standing as junior stock sire at the 15 cow Birches Aberdeen-Angus herd in Portadown.

The Matchett family had taken the reserve championship spot at last year’s championships and it was particularly memorable to go all the way to secure the supreme All-Ireland title on the occasion of the World Angus Forum.

The reserve All-Ireland championship went to the father and son team of Pat & Finbarr Cahill, Shankill Lower, Cavan, Co. Cavan with their stock bull, Drumhill Lord Harry R635. This bull was purchased in Stirling, Scotland earlier this Spring and was making his showing debut on the Irish circuit.

In the very hotly contested junior section, Albert & Jennifer DeCogan, Killamuckey, Castlemartyr, Co. Cork emerged victorious taking the overall junior All-Ireland championship with the bull calf, Mogeely Memo S467, whilst standing reserve in the junior championship line-up was Matthew Goulding, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry with the heifer calf, Goulding Missie S810.