Matt’s Attendant out on top

A shearling ewe, Matt’s Attendant, (Lot 1) from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock in Co Fermanagh was named Champion in the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s Christmas Show and Export Sale held at Dungannon Farmers Mart on December 16.

The reserve champion title went to Patrick Brolly’s aged ewe, Munreary Twig, (Lot 32).

Matthew Burleigh, right, Matt’s Flock, Co Fermanagh, with the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s Christmas Show and Sale champion, Matt’s Attendant, judge, Dermot Goss and Lorraine Kirk from sponsors, EasyTag

Judge, Dermot Goss from Dundalk, described the champion Shearling Ewe as “stylish and smart, with a good carcase”.

“It simply stood out,” he added.

Matt’s Attendant went on to take the top price on the day in the sales ring with Omagh-based Kenny Preston’s closing bid of 1000gns.

For Matthew Burleigh it was very much a continuation of “winning ways” having just returned from a successful outing at the premier in-lamb sale in Carlisle where Matt’s Beauty, a ewe lamb, won its class and was also named reserve champion. It went on to fetch 2,600gns in the Carlisle sales ring.

Waiting on the show to begin

Back at Dungannon and the eeserve champion, Munreary Twig, described as “a good wide carcase sheep” by judge, Dermot Goss, made 300gns, selling to B Mathews from Co Offaly.

The ewe lamb class winner was Lot 37, from Comber-based K and A McCarthy’s Ballycreelly flock. The pedigree ewe, a Belgium import from the well-known flock of Marc Baerle ARR/ARR, was purchased by F Harbinson from Limavady for 500gns.

Elizabeth McAllister’s in-lamb shearling ewe, Artnagullion Ace (Lot 12) was sold to Conor Hugh for 800gns while Wade McCrabbe from Donegal paid 700gns for Kevin McCarthy’s in-lamb shearling ewe, Ballycreelly Amber, (Lot 16).

SHOW RESULTS

Judge Dermot Goss congratulating Matthew Burleigh on his success in winning the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Christmas Show and Sale with his champion shearling Ewe, Matt’s Attendant

Class 1 shearling ewes:

1st Matt’s Attendant, (Lot 1) Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Enniskillen.

2nd Munreary As White As Snow, (Lot 10) PLJ Brolly, Munreary, Claudy.

3rd Lagyveagh Annabell (Lot 20) H O’Neill, Lagyveagh, Glenarm.

Matthew Burleigh, Matts Flock, (left) with show champion, Matts Attendant and Patrick Brolly, P L J Brolly with reserve champion, Munreary Twig. Making the presentation of prizes are, Wade McCrabbe, chairman of the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club, judge Dermot Goss and Lorraine Kirk from sponsors, Easy Tag

4th Ballycreelly Amber (Lot 16) K and A McCarthy, Ballycreelly, Comber.

Class 2 aged ewes:

1st Munreary Twig, (Lot 32) PLJ Brolly, Munreary, Claudy.

2nd Munreary Rainbows End, (Lot 33) PLJ Brolly, Munreary, Claudy.

3rd Munreary Tulisa, (Lot 29) PLJ Brolly, Munreary, Claudy.

Class 3 ewe lambs:

Kevin McCarthy (centre) with his class-winning ewe lamb, Lot 37. Also included are judge, Dermot Goss and Lorraine Kirk from sponsors, Easy Tag

1st Lot 37, K and A McCarthy, Ballycreelly, Comber.

2nd Lot 34, K and A McCarthy, Ballycreelly, Comber.

3rd Lot 35, K and A McCarthy, Ballycreelly, Comber.

4th Lot 36, K and A McCarthy, Ballycreelly, Comber.

TOP PRICES

Shearling ewe class:

1000gns for Matt’s Attendant (Lot 1) from Matt’s Flock sold to Kenny Preston, Omagh.

800gns for Artnagullion Ace, (Lot 12) from Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion, sold to Hugh Conor.

700gns for Ballycreelly Amber, (Lot16) from Kand A McCarthy, Ballycreelly, sold to W McCrabbe, Donegal.

Aged ewe class:

300gns for Munreary Tulisa (Lot 29) from P L J Brolly, sold to William Martin, Rathfriland.

300gns for Munreary Twig (Lot 32) from P L J Brolly, sold to B Mathews, Killeigh, Co Offaly.

Ewe lambs:

500gns for Lot 37 from K and A McCarthy, Ballycreelly, sold to F Harbinson, Limavady.

400gns for Lot 36 from K and A McCarthy, Ballycreelly, sold to J Watson and Co., Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland.

Patrick Brolly, left, P L J Brolly with his reserve champion, Munreary Twig, an aged ewe from his Munreary Flock. Also included are, judge Dermot Goss and Lorraine Kirk from sponsors, EasyTag