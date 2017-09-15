Matt’s Crown Jewel takes championship title at Beltex show and sale

Matthew Burleigh’s Ram Lamb, Matt’s Crown Jewel, shone brightly at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club summer show and export sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart taking the show championship.

Patrick Brolly got the call for reserve champion with his shearling ram, Munreary Bingo.

Attending the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club show and sale at Dungannon Farmers Mart are, from left, Alfie Murray, Ballgowan, Rachel Ferguson, Downpatrick, Ryan Murray, Ballygowan and John Robinson, Ballywalter

The summer show champion was sired by this year’s Beltex Balmoral Champion, Hackney Wonderboy from Matt’s Flock and the Dam is Matt’s Adelle ET, whose full brother sold for 2,900gns as a ram lamb.

Judge David Thornley from South Derbyshire described Matt’s Crown Jewel as “very true to type” with Patrick Brolly’s reserve champion being praised for being “nice and strong and a good shape”.

“These Beltex Rams are a good size for commercial men and are ideal for producing the E grade lambs that we all want,” continued David.

The shearling ewe class winner and female champion was Lagyveagh Bambi from H and E O’Neill, Glenarm, while Edward and Shirlee Nicholson’s Derryouge Betty Boo took the reserve female champion title.

Edward and Shirlee Nicholson, Derryouge Flock, with their reserve female champion, Derryouge Betty Boo

David Thornley said he was looking in particular for “good shoulders, thick loan, with width through the whole sheep along with depth of gigot” and he confirmed that he saw plenty of that on the day.

Top price on the day was 980gns paid out for Hugh and Eddie O’Neill’s shearling ram, Lagyveagh Ben (Lot 6). The O’Neill’s also had the top priced female with 820gns paid out for their female champion, Lagyveagh Bambi (Lot 44).

Footnote: David Thornley is a Beltex breeder with 100 pedigree Beltex ewes on his South Derbyshire farm. He also has 20 Charolais cows.

Show results:

Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club secretary, John Harbinson in conversation with show judge, David Thornley

Class 2

Shearling rams

1st Lot 11, Munreary Bingo, P L J Brolly

2nd Lot 10, Mackro Bingo, John Robinson and Hayley Mackey

Patrick Brolly, Munreary Flock, right, with his reserve champion, Munreary Bingo, a shearling ram. Also included is judge, David Thornley

3rd Lot 22, Derryouge Brandy Balls, Edward and Shirlee Nicholson

4th Lot 6, Lagyveagh Ben, H and E O’Neill

5th Lot 19, Gleenkeen Booster, F and J Harbinson

6th Lot 18, Glenkeen Big Deal, F and J Harbinson

Class 3

Ram lambs

Judging underway in the shearling ram class

1st Lot 37, Matt’s Crown Jewel, Matthew Burleigh

2nd Lot 41, Bodoney Champ ET, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon

3rd Lot 36, Matt’s Comedian, Matthew Burleigh

4th Lot 39, Carnew Commander, Mrs C Aiken

5th Lot 38, Munreary Ceaser ET, P L J Brolly

6th Lot 40 Bodoney Captain ET, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon

Class 4

Shearling ewes

1st Lot 44, Lagyveagh Bambi, H and E O’Neill

2nd Lot 48, Derryouge Betty Boo, Edward and Shirlee Nicholson

3rd Lot 52, Munreary B1, P L J Brolly

4th Lot 53 Munreary Beyond Belief ET, P L J Brolly

5th Lot 46, Lagyveagh Buttercup, H and E O’Neill

Male champion

Lot 37, Matt’s Crown Jewel, Matthew Burleigh

Reserve male champion

Lot 11, Munreary Bingo, P L J Brolly

Female champion

Lot 44, Lagyveagh Bambi, H and E O’Neill

Reserve female champion

Lot 48, Derryouge Betty Boo, Edward and Shirlee Nicholson

Show champion

Lot 37, Matt’s Crown Jewel, Matthew Burleigh

Reserve show champion

Lot 11, Munreary Bingo, P L J Brolly

TOP PRICES

Shearling rams: 980gns for Lot 6, Lagyveagh Ben, Lagyveagh Flock, H and E O’Neill, sold to S Rooney, Sligo; 800gns for Lot 11, Munreary Bingo, Munreary Flock, P L J Brolly sold to K Preston, Omagh; 700gns for Lot 26,Derryouge Bruce Almighthy, Derryouge Flock, Edward and Shirlee Nicholson sold to Lee Bowden, Stewartstown.

Ram lambs: 800gns for Lot 39, Carnew Commander, Carnew Flock, Mrs C Aiken sold to F Hook, Dromore, Co Down; 560gns for Lot 42, Cleenagh Crown Jewels, Cleenagh Flock, Adrian and Clive Richardson sold to J and M Irwin, Newry; 550gns for Lot 36, Matt’s Comedian, Matt’s Flock, Enniskillen sold to R Wallace, Florencecourt, Co Fermanagh.

Shearling rwes: 820gns for Lot 44, Lagyveagh Bambi, Lagyveagh Flock, H and E O’Neill sold to S Rooney, Sligo; 520gns for Lot 49 Derryouge Bright Eyes, Derryouge Flock, Edward and Shirlee Nicholson sold to H O’Connor, Cloneycavan, Ballivor, Co Meath; 520gns for Lot 50, Derryouge Beyonce, Derryouge Flock, Edward and Shirlee Nicholson sold to H O’Connor, Cloneycavan, Ballivor, Co Meath.

Hayley Mackey with her mum, Marlene Robinson

Enjoying the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club show and sale at Dungannon Farmers Mart are Viola and Samantha Hamilton from Enniskillen

Matthew Burleigh, Matt's Flock, right, with his ram lamb show champion, Matt's Crown Jewel. Also included is judge, David Thornley