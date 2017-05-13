May Festival – it just keeps getting better!

Tamlaght O’Crilly May Festival and Vintage Rally is one of the premier rallies in Northern Ireland and it just keeps getting bigger.

Almost 300 tractors, engines, motorbikes and lorries converged on the roads around Tamlaght O’Crilly, near Upperlands, last year and organisers hope to rival that. With such a variety and quality of entries, the David Dempsey memorial cup for the best stationary engine and the Victor Getty Memorial cup for the best vintage vehicle will be hotly contested.

Tamlaght Festival is well renowned for bringing some of the biggest country music stars in Northern Ireland and this year is no exception. Lee Matthews will be appearing and singing some of his popular country hits.

With so much happening come early and enjoy a superb fun filled afternoon. The chosen charity is the Shine Charity which supports individuals and families as they face the challenges of Spina Bifida; a very worthy cause. The festival starts at 12 noon on May 27th and everyone is welcome.