McCrea charity cheque presentations

The McCrea family would like to thank everyone who came and supported the recent event throughout the whole week of activities in memory of their son Oliver-James.

During the week of events a total of £7000 was raised and shared among seven charities and ministries all based in Northern Ireland.

“Foundation Ministries” www.foundationministries.co.uk – Received £1000: Foundation Ministries is a charity organisation providing one to one counselling to those suffering from anxiety, bereavement, abuse, depression etc.

“Postal Bible School” www.postalbibleschool.com – Received £1000: Postal Bible School or PBS sends out fun filled Bible lessons each month to thousands of children around the world, who complete it and return it to be marked. PBS also organise camps, weekends away and prizegivings for it’s students.

“Stauros” www.stauros.com - Received £1000: Stauros is a charity organisation seeking to minister to people with addiction problems and to offer support to their families.

“Revival Movement” www.revivalmovement.org – Received £1000: Revival Movement is a charity which prints and distributes Christian literature free of charge to churches, missions, pastors and evangelists in 170 countries.

“Alan Bartley Ministries” @freedomministiresni – Received £1000: Alan Bartley is an evangelist with a prayer ministry. He helps many people through prayer and guidance from God’s word “the Bible”.

“George Barclay Vision Praise” www.visonpraise.org – Received £1000: George Barclay seeks to spread the good news of Jesus Christ throughout Ireland by evangelism and CD distribution.

“Albert Mcdonald Antrim Road Christian Fellowship” – Received £1000: Albert and his fellowship church on the Antrim Road, Belfast, seeks to evangelise in a very diverse part of Belfast with people from lots of different nationalities and backgrounds.

Andrew and Laura-Jayne McCrea would personally like to thank all those who helped in whatever way they could.

They said: “We are so grateful to all those who supported the week of events. Those that gave up time and effort or who donated items of food or donated financially. This could not happen without those willing to come along with us and support us as a family.”