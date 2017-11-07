McFarland’s appointed agents for Fleming

Fleming Agri Machinery have announced the appointment of T. McFarland Agri. Machinery as its new dealer in west Tyrone.

T. McFarland Agri Machinery has long been associated with Leyland/Marshall and Steyr tractors, Pottinger grass equipment and also Merlo telehandlers, However as a dealer builds up a loyal customer base so also must the range of products available to the customers increase so as to further compliment the business.

For example, a Steyr built tractor may pull a mower, harvester or wagon built by Pottinger, but the farmer also needs a bale lifter, slurry mixer and tanker. The same farm may also need a pasture topper, Aerator or land roller. This is where the name Fleming comes in.

T. McFarland Agri machinery is a family run business based on the outskirts of Fintona, Co. Tyrone. The business began selling new Marshall tractors in the mid-eighties along side the Pottinger Mex V trailed harvester. In the early nineties the D series Marshall tractors gave way to the red and white Austrian built Steyr tractors. Around this time the Pottinger range of equipment sold by McFarlands also increased.

By 2004 the Merlo franchise was acquired, followed in quick concession by Cleanburn workshop heaters and boilers in 2005, Jianshe Quads in 2006 and Reck slurry mixers and silage spreaders in 2007. It was around 2008 that McFarland’s ceased to trade with Steyr Tractors due its merger with Case and New Holland a few years earlier. McFarlands also sell yard sweepers from NC and buck rakes, shear grabs and silage trailers from Johnston Bros.

Fleming Agri are a family run business founded by Robert James Fleming in the year 1860 in Co. Donegal. Today their factory is based in Newbuildings, Co. Londonderry where they employ over 100 members of staff manufacturing high quality farm products and exporting their products to over 20 countries world wide.

The company chairman is Mr George Fleming working along side Mr Jonathan Lecky as the managing director and Mr John Fleming as the marketing manager. The company make a host of farm equipment. However for McFarlands the range of equipment will be slurry tankers, land rollers, aerators, land levellers, toppers and bale handling equipment.

T. McFarland Agri machinery are planning a Fleming factory visit for their customers on February 21, 2018. This will give customers the opportunity to see at first hand the range of machines available and also some of the machines being manufactured.

The visit will commence at 10am leaving McFarland’s yard by coach and returning in the evening at 4.30pm. For more details on Fleming products or the proposed factory tour, contact Bryan Hunter at Flemings on 028 7134 2637 or 07967 721 606.

For a full range of farm machinery available from T. McFarland, contact sales at McFarlands on 02882841273 or visit the website www.tmcfarlandagri.co.uk or call at their yard at 24 Cavan road, Fintona, Co. Tyrone, BT78 2DS.