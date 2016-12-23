McKee frustration at appeals backlog

Ulster Unionist agriculture spokesperson, Harold McKee MLA, has voiced his frustration after learning of a huge volume of appeals still unresolved from the 2015 Basic Payment Scheme.

Following an Assembly Question, Mr McKee, pictured, was informed that 645 appeals to last year’s Basic Payment Scheme are still awaiting a decision.

Mr McKee said: “Through an Assembly Question I have been able to reveal there are an astonishing 645 applications from the 2015 Basic Payment Scheme still outstanding. Despite it being 12 months on from the issuing of the 2015 payments, and most of this year’s also by now being paid, it is deeply frustrating that so many appeals from last year are stuck in the system.

“Last year 1,638 applicants were rejected because they did not meet active farmer rules. Of those, 855 chose to appeal. In my question to the minister I specifically asked her how many of the ongoing appeals were related to the active farming definition. Shockingly in her response the minister revealed to me that, 438, or more than two thirds of all the 645 outstanding appeals, were related to the active farmer requirements.

“The delays in coming to a decision on these appeals are both excessive and unwarranted, and would indicate that the department is not placing enough emphasis on tackling the backlog. Many of the 645 applicants will be angry, and justifiably so, that so much time has passed and yet the DAERA internal appeal panels are no closer to making a decision. Given that the Basic Payments could represent a significant proportion of the annual income of many of the individuals involved, this is simply unacceptable.”