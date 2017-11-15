Meetings on winter feeding and management issues

The prolonged wet weather has resulted in a potential shortage of fodder or poor quality silage for some farms.

CAFRE have organised a series of farmer meetings in the west and north of Northern Ireland to provide guidance on farmers on how best to manage feeding over the coming months.

Senior technologists will explain how to assess fodder stocks and review the options to reduce stock or replacing fodder with alternative feeds. They will look at the relative value of purchased fodder/feed and the effect this may have on financial margins.

A vet will also outline the likely health and welfare issues that may arise and the best way to prevent these. Rural Support will also be present at all the events to outline the services and support they can provide to farmers affected by the prolonged wet weather.

The meetings will take place at 7.30pm at the following venues:

Omagh: Silverbirch Hotel - Monday 20 November

Enniskillen: Enniskillen Campus, CAFRE - Thursday 23 November

Coleraine: Lodge Hotel - Tuesday 28 November

All farmers are welcome to attend, there is no pre-enrolment required.