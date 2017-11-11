Members all set for Nursery Final

The Northern Ireland Sheepdog Handlers Association held a meeting on Monday, November 6th, at Moneymore old Courthouse to arrange their Nursery Final.

There was a good turnout and a very enjoyable, productive meeting was had.

There were four nominations for judges with the names put into a bowl and a name drawn out. The Nursery Final will be at Ballymullock Road, Larne, by kind permission of Mr Robin McNinch on Saturday 2nd December 2017 starting at 9am and will be judged by Kieran McFadden.

There will be catering and toilet facilities on the field and everybody is welcome to come along and see the young dogs put through their paces in the two classes. There will be no admission charge and programmes will be for sale on the field.

The chairman Brian Kelly thanked all for attending the meeting and supporting the new association and reported that the first nursery season had been a great success and with over 40 members on the books and it had received more support than expected.

The feedback from members was good and all were happy and enjoying the nursery trials and were looking forward to the nursery final and also the Northern Ireland championship which will take place next year in May.

The chairman also said that he would like to take this opportunity to thank the business men and supporters who sponsored cups and trophies for these two events.

The trophies and cups were on show at the meeting and members were pleased with the array of items that had been put up in the first year of the association being formed and was a good sign that it could go on from strength to strength.