MEP backs ‘Unsung Hero’ award

European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group and Jim Nicholson MEP will support the “Unsung Hero” category in the 2017 Farming Life and Danske Bank awards.

Mr Nicholson (pictured) is a member of the ECR Group, the third largest political group within the European Parliament. The Ulster Unionist MEP is the ECR Group’s Agriculture Coordinator.

Commenting Mr Nicholson said: “The ECR Group and I are delighted to once again support the Farming Life and Danske Bank awards.

“The annual awards continue to go from strength to strength and have become a key date in Northern Ireland’s farming calendar. I am particularly pleased that we are supporting the Unsung Hero category this year.

“We all know individuals who give their time and energy to improve rural life for the benefit of others or volunteers who support various aspects of the farming industry. The list of previous nominees and winners in this category highlights the many different ways these unsung heroes contribute to society locally.

“Without doubt the input from these dedicated volunteers is invaluable, however this contribution doesn’t always receive the recognition it deserves. The Unsung Hero award is therefore an excellent opportunity to recognise the important role played by volunteers in our rural communities and within local farming circles.

“This is an extremely popular category, attracting a high number of nominations each year.”

Mr Nicholson added: “I would encourage Farming Life readers to nominate their unsung heroes to ensure that individuals who make positive contributions to Northern Ireland’s farming industry or rural communities are shortlisted for the 2017 Unsung Hero award.”

The Unsung Hero category has proved extremely popular over the years and is voted for by Farming Life readers.

Thelma Gorman received the honour last year and the search has begun for this year’s recipient.

Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers explained: “The Unsung Hero award is very special to us, not least because it is voted for by our readers.

“From the inception of the Farming Life and Danske Life Awards we have been very fortunate to have some excellent winners of the award and I’m sure this year will be no different.

“The farming industry across Northern Ireland is blessed with so many people willing to go the extra mile and help others. There are a lot of truly inspirational people out there.

“I am looking forward to seeing this year’s condidate’s put forward and would encourage everyone to start thinking of someone they believe is a real ‘Unsung Hero’.”

The Farming Life and Danske Bank Awards 2017 will be held in La Mon Hotel and Country Club on Thursday, October 19.

Full details of all categories and how to nominate candidates for awards can be found on page 33.