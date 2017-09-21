The Milford Mart 50th anniversary weanling show and sale was recently held at the mart in Co Donegal.

The Milford Mart 50th anniversary weanling show and sale was recently held at the mart in Co Donegal.

Michael Gallagher from Carrigart with the show champion and Willie Gallagher and Gavin Gallagher, Churchill, with the reserve champion at the Milford Mart 50th anniversary weanling show and sale. Also included from left are Jonathan Lucas, John Stewart, mart manager, Micahel McHugh, FBD, Pearse McNamee, judge, John Greene, Limousin Society, and Patrick Herrity, Progressive Genetics

The show champion was a cow presented by Michael Gallagher from Carrigart, Co Donegal.

Peadar Brown was first the senior bull class.

Gavin Gallagher was the winner of the cup for the junior heifer champion and the reserve champion cups.

Meanwhile, Francie Browne was first in the open Charolais class.

Photographer Clive Wasson was on hand to capture some photographs from the anniversary weanling show and sale