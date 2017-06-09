Mineral and vitamin boost needed now!

HVS Animal Health is reminding flock owners that both ewes and lambs traditionally require a mineral and vitamin boost in June.

“Grazed grass alone will not provide sheep with all of the mineral and vitamins they need to maintain milk output and growth rates,” added the company’s Paul Elwood.

“An effective mineral and vitamin boost will help ensure that mid and late season lambing ewes will maintain an optimum milk supply. For early lambing flocks weaning will soon be taking place. Providing these ewes and lambs with a boost at this time will help maximise future flock fertility levels while ensuring that lamb growth rates are maximised post weaning.”

Paul went on to point out that the HVS Liquid Gold range, will supply all the minerals and essential vitamins required by both ewes and lambs.

“Lamb prices are good at the present time. So it makes sense to get lambs finished as quickly as possible. This is why it is so important to ensure that these animals are getting their full dietary intake of micro minerals and vitamins.

“Drenching animals with HVS Liquid Gold Sheep will ensure this is the case. It can be easily administered as part of the normal flock management routines carried out at this time of the year.”

He continued: “The Liquid Gold range represents the next generation in chelated mineral and vitamin drenches.

“Increasingly, farmers must seek to maximise the performance of their livestock. The HVS Liquid Gold range has been developed to meet this specific requirement.

“HVS Liquid Gold Sheep can be given to lambs, from one month of age onwards,” Paul Elwood further explained.

“An extensive trial, carried out by former Sheep Farmer of the Year Crosby Cleland, confirmed that lambs treated with Liquid Gold Sheep had 50% more daily liveweight gain than those lambs not treated. This translated into a £1.50 per head improvement, over the cost of the drench.”

For further information, contact HVS Animal Health on (028) 4483 1700.