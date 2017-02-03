Minister praises plans for Portavogie upgrade

Fisheries Minister Michelle McIlveen has visited Portavogie Harbour to view the Northern Ireland Fishery Harbour Authority’s plans for the upgrading of the fish market

The proposal, through £422,000 support provided by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, will upgrade the building and provide improved and extended chill room facilities with secure access.

More modern toilets and washing facilities will also be provided and the investment also includes funding to address the issue of the old derelict ice-plant building, which is adjacent to the fish market. Solar panels are also to be installed to help power the facilities.

Speaking at Portavogie Harbour, the Minister said: “I am delighted to visit Portavogie today to hear of the plans in place for the development of its harbour, including the redevelopment of the fish market facility.

“Portavogie is one of the most important hubs for our local fishing industry and it is great to see how one of the first projects to be supported through the EMFF programme will be implemented.”

The EMFF scheme is open to fishermen, processors and aquaculture businesses to seek support in the sustainable and safe development of their operations.

To date, grant awards totaling £940,000 grant have issued to 24 projects and been accepted in Northern Ireland. These awards include vessel modernisation grants, ports infrastructure improvements, fish processing and gear technology proposals.

In Portavogie, as well as the Portavogie fish market project, grant awards of around £64,000 have been issued and accepted on 10 vessel modernisation projects.