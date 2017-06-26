MINSUPS Charolais Championship (NI) heats up

This prestigious championship was launched at Balmoral attended by Apryl Biddle, managing director of MINSUPS, along with NI representatives Tommy McKenna, Carol Mooney and John Steen, MINSUPS.

The qualifying heats are held at summer shows across the province and the championship is gathering momentum with qualifiers already picked from Ballymena, Ballymoney, Lurgan, Armagh and Lisburn and Saintfield and organisers continue to qualify Charolais cattle at the following shows:

The organisers are at the half way mark with opportunities for Charolais breeders still up for grabs at Newry, Omagh and Castlewellan with the Grand MINSUPS final at Clogher on July 26th.

Attendance allowance is £40 per animal for those that qualify at a local show and attend the final at Clogher.

The six qualifying classes will provide six champions and reserve champions from the best Charolais cattle shown over the summer season. Clogher Valley Show livestock chairman Harrison Boyd extended a warm welcome to Charolais Club officials for the launch of the final recently attended by club chairman David Connolly and Tommy McKenna, MINSUPS, who enjoyed a lovely evening at the Valley Hotel.

MINSUPS is a British company that has been involved in the manufacture and supply of a wide range of cost effective, high quality animal feed supplements for over 50 years.

This is an excellent partnership for the leading beef club in the province: with local (Northern Ireland) representatives Carol Mooney, John Steen and Tommy McKenna in attendance at summer shows with the NI Charolais Club to discuss the mineral supplement range available.

The MINSUPS Charolais Championship (NI) is one of the highlights in the 2017 Charolais Calendar.

