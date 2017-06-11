MINSUPS Charolais Championship NI launched

The MINSUPS Charolais Championship (NI) was launched at Balmoral on Wednesday, May 10, when Managing Director Ms Apryl Biddle flew in for the event.

After lunching in the member’s room, she took a place ringside to watch the Charolais judging by judge Mr Neil Barclay, Aberdeen, Scotland.

Qualifying shows are: Ballymena, Ballymoney, Lurgan, Armagh, Saintfield, Newry, Castlewellan and Omagh with the final at Clogher Valley on Wednesday, July 26.

MINSUPS NI representatives Carole Mooney Tommy McKenna and John Steen will be out on the show circuit meeting breeders and presenting them with rosettes. MINSUPS Charolais Grand Final will be held at Clogher Valley Show on Wednesday, July 26. When the six qualifying classes will provide six champions and reserve champions from the best Charolais cattle shown over the summer season.

Attendance allowance is £40 per animal that qualifies at local shows and attends final at Clogher.

MINSUPS is a British Company that has been involved in the manufacture and supply of a wide range of cost effective, high quality animal feed supplements for over 50 years, with a wide range of animal feed supplements to help you get the best out of your stock in the coming season.

This means better health and performance for them and a better return for you. Their speciality is the manufacture of a wide range of mineral and protein blocks. Their extensive range also includes mineral powders.

This is an excellent partnership for the leading beef club in the province; with local (NI) representatives Carol Mooney, John Steen and Tommy McKenna in attendance on the Charolais stand to discuss the mineral supplement range available.

