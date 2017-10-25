MLA Lockhart pays visit to Provita Eurotech

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has visited local company Provita, a supplier of animal health products to the agriculture industry.

Provita is a company that have their headquarter in Donaghcloney and who develop, manufacture and market natural animal health products.

With two large facilities in Northern Ireland the company are a real success story both in terms of sales and employment locally.

As part of their engagement with the Upper Bann representative the discussion surrounded issues affecting their business such as problems with rural broadband and also the potential that Brexit creates.

Speaking after the visit Carla Lockhart said: “It is great to see a company locally who are experts in their field.

“They employ 30 people across two sites and with the ongoing success of the business hope to increase that to around 50 in the next few years.

“This was my first time to meet with the chief executive of the company Mr Michael Kerr and I was interested to hear first hand the company’s thoughts around Brexit, their plans to expand locally and the local infrastructure issues that exist.

Ms Lockhart continued: “ Broadband is a major factor at their headquarters on the Milltown Road.

“I have been lobbying on the need for additional funding for broadband and part of the money our Westminster team secured for Northern Ireland was to address this issue.

“I will be continuing to fight for investment in this area so that businesses can flourish and grow.”

She concluded: “I wish this business well and look forward to working with them in the future.”