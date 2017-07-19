Monster Wigtown Show line-up announced

Wigtown Show is one of the best one day agricultural shows in Scotland. It takes place at Bladnoch Park, just south of Newton Stewart, on Wednesday, August 2nd and this year’s line-up of entertainment is monster sized - there’s so much to see and do.

The UK’s number one Monster Truck team ‘Big Pete and the Grim Reaper’ will be on display all day and perform in the main ring in the afternoon.

Celebrity chef, Nick Nairn, will be cooking up a storm from the cookery theatre in the food marquee and presenting the trophies in the main ring at the Wigtown Show

Watch a real working monster truck in action; ‘Big Pete’ is the tallest and heaviest monster truck out there so it is sure to be an action-packed performance.

Performances from the fantastic sheep show will be loved by all ages, while the beauty of the heavy horse driving will appeal to many and the tug o war competition will have the crowd roaring.

The wide variety of animals at Wigtown Show ensures there is something for everyone.

Whether you’re a horse or poultry enthusiast, enjoy seeing the sheep, goats or cattle; it is a great day out for the whole family.

This year the Beltex sheep section has been boosted by hosting their national show, bringing exhibitors from far and wide.

The highlight of the day for many is the champion of champions around 1pm when the champion of each breed graces the main ring, with just one being selected by this year’s judge Mr Hugh Ramsay MBE to receive the coveted Craig Cup.

The showfield will be packed with trade stands of all kinds and the craft and food marquees are full of products to entice you.

Prepare to be entertained all around Bladnoch Park; from the dog agility in the car park, to circus skills workshops, information and demonstrations on beekeeping, crook making and spinning, show jumping and a full entertainment programme on the craft marquee stage including Highland dancing, bingo, magic shows and soft furnishing ideas.

Rest your legs a while in the various seated areas around the showfield, enjoy food and drinks from the onsite vendors and catch up with friends and family.

Visit www.wigtownshow.org.uk for more information including details of the show bus and the What’s On planner to help plan your day.

A warm welcome awaits you at Wigtown Show on Wednesday, August 2nd 2017 – it’ll be a monster day out.