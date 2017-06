More from Grass – an AFBI Loughgall Open Day will be held on Tuesday 20th June 2017.

Visitors can arrive at any time between 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm or between 6.00 pm and 7.30 pm. A visit is expected to take two hours with eight field stops and additional technical stands indoors. Parking is at the adjacent Loughgall Country Park, with a shuttle bus service to the field. More details at info@afbini.gov.uk