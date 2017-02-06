Moy Park staff have a crack at TV’s Eggheads

A group of employees from Moy Park took on BBC’s popular quiz programme Eggheads recently to raise money for the company’s charity partner, Farm Africa.

The leading UK food company has supported Farm Africa for a number of years. The charity is committed to tackling the global challenge of hunger and supporting farmers in eastern Africa so they can increase harvests, become self-sufficient, start businesses and feed their families for the long term.

The ‘Bird Brains’ team comprised of Moy Park employees Ian Chapman, Katharine Strain, Andy Ruding, Jackie Hamill-Keays, Christopher Mills and Charles Thomas.

Team captain Ian Chapman, category planning manager - agriculture at Moy Park said:

“The whole team had a brilliant time filming with the Eggheads. It was a hugely enjoyable experience and a great day all round, made all the more worthwhile knowing money raised was going to Farm Africa. We were very disappointed to lose to the Eggheads but it was a great way to let more people know about the charity’s vital work.”

In 2015, Moy Park announced a partnership with Farm Africa committing to raise £100,000 for the charity over three years. As well as taking on the Eggheads for charity, the company’s team members have taken part in marathons, cycle rides, mountain climbs and a host of other fundraising activities and challenges.