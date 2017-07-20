Muckamore ladies hit the road

Have your say

The ladies of Muckamore W.I. travelled to Lurgan for their June meeting.

It was a delight to have Honorary member Margaret Torrens join in the fun after having a long illness.

Mary Taylor, Competition winner

The members travelled to Alana’s Interiors where the members had a beautiful meal. Afterwards they enjoyed a fashion show. The girls modelled gorgeous dresses, blouses and one size fits all jeans!!

The owner Carol then entertained them. On the evening two of the ladies were congratulated on forthcoming wedding anniversaries. Margaret and John Dean would be celebrating 60 years while May and Harper Ashcroft are celebrating 50 years.

The competition at Alana’s was won by Mary Taylor. Birthday girls were Alison Graham, Ruth Wilson and Ethel Dace.

The evening ended with retail therapy.

A very entertaining rewarding evening was enjoyed by everyone.