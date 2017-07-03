Must see lamb feeder display

Fed up ‘footering’ with bottles and buckets trying to feed orphan lambs when more than busy lambing sheep?

Then visit the display of lamb feeding equipment on the Volac stand at ‘NSA NI Sheep 2017’ in Ballymena Mart next Monday, July 3.

See how the Volac Eco Automatic Feeder dramatically reduces your workload, enhances lamb performance and adds to farm income.

Easy to use, the Eco Feeder automatically mixes milk powder and water in small, fresh batches at the correct temperature and consistency, thus giving lambs their feed as nature intended on demand rather than just twice a day.

Problems such as bloat and stomach upsets are avoided so ensuring machine reared lambs perform at least as well as those left on a ewe.

Certainly that is the experience of Hilary and Roger Bell of Kells, Co Antrim who have used a Volac Eco Feeder this past four years when lambing 550 ewes.

The positive impact on their workload and performance of machine reared lambs has exceeded all expectations.

In 2016, for example, 106 lambs were reared by the Bell family on their Volac Eco Feeder to leave an average gross margin of £30.51 from an average sale price of £80.51.

Like many progressive flock owners Hilary and Roger take one lamb away from any set of triplets to be machine reared along with those left as orphans or from mothers short of milk.

As on farms nationwide their experience using a Volac Eco Feeder and quality milk replacers has been entirely positive.

For those with smaller flocks the Volac NSA stand has other options such as the popular EWE2 Feeder, which holds 20 litres of milk replacer to feed up to 20 lambs ad-lib. Robust, easy to use and clean this feeder comes ready for use complete with a mini teat, non return valves and silicone tubing. A second teat can be added if need be.

Aside from lamb feeders Volac has long been famous for ewe milk replacers manufactured in this country to the highest standards.

For example Volostrum, used where ewe colostrum is in short supply, has 76% protein, twice the level revealed on the label of some rival products.

For further information browse www.volac.com, contact Volac NI manager Alistair Sampson at 078606 26442 or call at the company stand during this biannual National Sheep Association event next Monday in Ballymena Mart.