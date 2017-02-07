NBA announce National Commercial Cattle Show classes at Beef Expo

Plans for this year’s flagship beef event, National Beef Association’s Beef Expo 2017, are in full swing and it has been announced that there will be a total of 11 cattle classes, with four championships and a supreme championship, at the National Commercial Cattle Show (NCCS).

Taking place in the heart of the Midlands, and agricultural excellence, at NAEC, Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, on Thursday 18th May 2017, NBA Beef Expo brings together the very best of commercial British Beef cattle from the length and breadth of the UK, all looking to take home a share of the £5000 prize money.

NBA Beef Expo is an excellent platform for knowledge sharing, exchanging ideas and discussing the latest industry trends and developments. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the abundance of trade exhibitors displaying everything from nutrition and genetics to cattle management systems and machinery and equipment.

The NCCS includes classes for Native, Continental, British Blue and Limousin-sired steers and heifers. Also part of the schedule are Baby steer and heifer classes, as well as the ever popular Young Handlers class.

On announcing details of this year’s NCCS, Chris Mallon, chief executive of the NBA, said: “We are delighted to be bring this year’s Beef Expo to the NAEC in Warwickshire and are expecting to see a fantastic line-up of cattle across all classes in the Commercial Cattle Show.

“This event really is a true celebration of the British Beef industry and the NCCS really does highlight the quality of breeding here in the UK. We are delighted to offer visitors the opportunity to see some of the very best cattle in the industry.”

In every class the winner will be awarded £100, with section champions also receiving £100, and reserve £50. The Supreme Champion will walk away with a prize of £500, and reserve £250, whilst the Baby Beef Champion will receive £200 and reserve, £100. All Championship prizes are generously sponsored by Crystalyx.

Full details of classes and an entry form will soon be available to download from the NBA Beef Expo website.

Beef Expo is held at a different venue each year and the show attracts visitors from around the UK and abroad. It is a key part in raising the profile of the UK’s beef breeding and production both domestically and internationally.