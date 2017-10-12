NBA Autumn walk on Clough suckler farm

The NI NBA committee have arranged an autumn meeting which gives local beef farmers the chance to visit the commercial and pedigree suckler herd of Stephen Heenan, previous vice Chairman of the NBA Board, at his farm in Clough, Co.Down.

Stephen runs 70 commercial breeding females as well as 12 pedigree Charolais cows on his farm in Clough, Downpatrick.

The farm is mainly grass/silage based, growing 15 acres of arable to supplement feed.

Stephen is an advocate of Quiet Wean nose flaps, which allow calves to be weaned while running with the cows to avoid distress at weaning. A pen of weaned calves will be showcased on the night.

The evening, sponsored by Crystalyx, will kick off with a farm walk by Stephen and his son Andrew, who is currently studying agriculture at Greenmount/QUB. This will be followed by a series of short presentations focused around the farm, its health protocol and AI programme.

Guest speakers include:

- David Morgan, Caltech Crystalyx Regional Manager for Ireland, presenting on Improving Output Through Input, by incorporating Crystalyx products into on farm feeding systems.

- Dr Francis Lively, AFBI, will speak on the synchronisation AI trial work, which the farm was involved in with the commercial cattle herd.

Finally, MSD Animal Health will talk about calf health protocol.

Refreshments will be served at the end of the meeting when there will be a chance to find out about the NBA’s recent work in the region.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday 24th October at 6.30pm and is open to all interested beef farmers.

Attendance is by booking only so catering can be arranged.

To book your place please contact Stephen on 0788 915 9496 or NBA Head Office by email: sharon@nationalbeefassociation.com or by phone: 01434 601005.